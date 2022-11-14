Nick Carter Shares Sweet Photo Cuddling His Three Children While Grieving Little Brother Aaron Carter's Death

Nick Carter is rallying for love and strength in his children.

The 42-year-old boy band singer has been struggling with his little brother Aaron Carter‘s death over the past week, of course. Like so many of the late singer’s loved ones, the Backstreet Boys singer is grieving the shocking and untimely passing. And to find support in these tough times, Nick has turned to family.

Related: Aaron Reportedly Died Without A Will — Here’s What Will Happen To His Estate

On Sunday, the recording artist took to his Instagram page to reveal a bittersweet-but-heartwarming scene. Having just gotten back to the US from the European leg of the Backstreet Boys’ tour, Nick posted a snap of himself snuggling his three kids — son Odin, 6, and daughters Saoirse, 3, and Pearl, 19 months — whom he shares with wife Lauren Kitt Carter.

While the dad didn’t mention his brother in the post, the caption’s tone was definitely one of thankfulness, gratitude, and love:

“After being away for so long. It just feels good to be back with them.”

Here’s the pic (below):

So touching.

Of course, Nick was on tour with the rest of the Backstreet Boys in London when Aaron’s death was first reported. Just hours after the younger Carter was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California, Nick and his bandmates went on stage at O2 Arena in London to perform.

During the performance, the rest of the group rallied around the singer. They dedicated their family-focused song No Place to Aaron’s memory. Then, bandmate Kevin Richardson told the crowd on stage:

“Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him.”

All four other men then hugged Nick as he got visibly emotional with the difficult moment. They stuck it out through the show, but the entire crowd was moved by the sad scene. As tough as it was to perform after Aaron’s death, at least Nick can now settle in at home for a bit with his family. As for the Backstreet Boys, the American leg of their tour kicks off in Detroit in about three weeks.

Related: Aaron’s Publisher Postpones Memoir Release ‘Out Of Respect For The Carter Family’

Of course, the longtime performer has already spoken out about Aaron’s tragic death. A week ago Sunday, the I Want It That Way singer shared a series of throwback pics of the brothers to his Instagram account. Along with the touching old family photos, Nick wrote this of his late little brother:

“My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

And he continued:

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth. God,Please take care of my baby brother.”

Still such a sad situation. We can’t even imagine the grief and heartbreak Nick is feeling right now. Thank goodness he has his loving wife and adorable children to rally around him. Sending our love…

[Image via MEGA/DJDM/WENN/Nick Carter/Instagram]