Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Was Begging Him To Let Her Help Just Days Before His Death -- Read Her Heartbreaking Post

Aaron Carter’s sister Angel Carter is opening up about the days before the star’s death in a heart-wrenching new post.

While the Disney alum’s tragic end has weighed heavy over the hearts of many, it was his twin Angel who truly lost her other half. In a Wednesday Instagram tribute, Angel painfully remembered her brother on what would have been his 35th birthday:

“I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes. While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

So sad. What should be a day of celebration will now be overshadowed by grief for the years to come. The celebrity sibling went on to remember her sister Leslie Carter, who passed away back in 2012, and reflected on the overwhelming sorrow that comes after having now lost two siblings:

Almost 11 years ago, I lost my sister, Leslie. I remember feeling broken, confused, and I questioned how I was going to continue on without her in my life… And now, over a decade later, I am forced to once again deal with the extreme grief of the death of a sibling. This time, it’s my beloved twin, Aaron. We had an indescribable bond… and now… he is gone. It feels unfair… I feel too young to carry the weight of losing two of my siblings. When we lost Leslie, I was blindsided and shocked. With Aaron, however, we had tried everything.”

The grieving twin then revealed she actually attempted to intervene just two days prior to Aaron’s death:

“In fact, I spoke with him two days before he passed, and I begged, once again, for him to let us help. I did not know that would be the last time that I would ever hear his voice.”

Absolutely chilling. What a devastating feeling to know that despite your best effort, someone just couldn’t be saved. She continued:

“And now, I sit here on our birthday, trying to navigate this unimaginable loss because of untreated mental illness and the addiction that it led to.”

However, Angel is putting on an extremely brave face and channeling her grief into something positive. She revealed:

“Aaron dying was the worst day of my life. I have loved him since we were born… it feels like a piece of my soul is gone. And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me. I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness. And so, with the support of family and friends, we are planning a benefit concert to raise awareness for mental health, with 100% of proceeds being donated to @onoursleevesofficial To learn more, please click the link in my bio to see how you can support the critical work of On Our Sleeves by attending “Songs For Tomorrow” on January 18, 2023, in West Hollywood, CA.”

What a truly admirable course of action following such a deeply personal tragedy. To be thinking of others in the wake of such a major loss is nothing less than inspirational. She concluded her post:

“I have learned the pain never goes away and keep telling myself that it is one step at a time. I am hoping you can join me for this crucial next step… in memory of Aaron. – Angel”

See her full post (below):

This all comes just two weeks after she and brother Nick Carter announced the launch of a donation page in Aaron’s honor through the organization On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Children’s Mental Health, which the Backstreet Boys alum serves as an ambassador for.

We’re glad to see glimmers of positivity in the wake of so much tragedy. The mourning siblings’ contributions will surely go a long way in the aid of other in similar situations to that of Aaron’s.

What are your thoughts on Angel’s emotional post, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below. Rest in peace, Aaron.

