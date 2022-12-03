Nick Carter Opens Up About Support From Backstreet Boys After Aaron Carter's Death

Nick Carter is opening up about the death of his younger brother Aaron Carter for the first time, and he’s got nothing but gratitude for his bandmates.

As you know, Aaron tragically passed at the age of 34 last month. At a Backstreet Boys concert in London shortly after the actor’s death, Nick broke down into tears on stage over the sudden loss, but luckily he wasn’t alone — he had Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson supporting him every step of the way.

In an interview with ExtraTV which dropped on Friday, the 42-year-old opened up about that night in London and expressed his thankfulness for his fellow BSB members:

“It was very emotional for me, having my guys with me. That night, it was tough to get up on stage. There’s the old saying the show must go on, that’s been with us for years, but that night, I didn’t know what to expect, I didn’t know what was going to come from it, getting on that stage.”

It wasn’t just the singer’s bandmates who helped him, though, he’s just as thankful for his fans:

“Getting the reaction from the fans, it was definitely comforting, and it meant a lot to me … BSB army, man.”

You can see the full interview (below):

We’re so glad he has such a wonderful support system! It’s great to hear he was comforted by his friends and fans. Sending Nick love and light.

