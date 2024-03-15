Bad Bunny Moving On From Kendall Jenner With Blue Beetle Star??

Bad Bunny may have a new woman in his life!

The 30-year-old rapper appears to have moved on from Kendall Jenner with… rising star Bruna Marquezine! OMG! Per a report from DeuxMoi on her Deux U podcast, the pair reportedly were spotted out in Los Angeles together. Unfortunately, we do not have any more details about this rumored new couple! Neither Bad Bunny nor the Blue Beetle actress have addressed the romance speculation yet.

As we mentioned, the Tití Me Preguntó artist was linked to Kendall for the better part of 2023. However, their relationship fizzled out at the end of the year. She wasted no time in moving on from him, though. The supermodel ended up getting back together with the guy she dated before the musician — Devin Booker! They sparked romance rumors again when Kendall invited the Phoenix Suns point guard to her Super Bowl suite. There were no pictures of them together. However, sources said they have been spending a lot of time together, and “they’re trying to figure things out” at this time.

Despite Kenny rekindling her romance with her ex, Bad Bunny doesn’t seem to be letting it get him down and is starting something new with Bruna! For those who don’t know, she’s a 28-year-old Brazilian actress and model. She dated soccer player Neymar until 2018 and hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone else since then. Well, that is until now!

We need more deets on Bruna and Bad Bunny’s romance STAT! Reactions to this rumored new couple, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]