Baltimore Ravens Star Mark Andrews Saved Woman's Life Amid 'Genuinely Scary' Flight Emergency!

When he’s not playing against Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is helping save lives!

Related: Travis Helped Save Elderly Kansas City Woman’s Home!

According to a Southwest Airlines passenger’s recount of the events on X (Twitter), the 28-year-old NFL player was aboard a flight from Baltimore to Phoenix on Thursday when a woman experienced a “genuinely scary” medical emergency. On the social media site, Andrew Springs recalled how the football player, who is a type 1 diabetic, jumped into action when doctors and nurses on the flight were struggling to help the woman:

“The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary. A man in the aisle seat popped up, ‘Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.’ It was Ravens TE Mark Andrews.”

The witness went on to say luckily the woman got medical attention as soon as the flight landed:

“Paramedics met the flight as soon as we landed. Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most. Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing.”

Amazing! See the tweets (below):

A woman on my @southwest flight from Baltimore to Phoenix this morning had a mid-flight medical emergency. The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary. (1/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

Paramedics met the flight as soon as we landed. Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most. Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing. (3/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

The Ravens confirmed the incident later the same day, and Andrew even gave his own statement, but gives credit to the flight attendants and medical professionals — not himself:

“In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane. Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed.”

Aww, sounds like a real stand-up guy!

Such a heartwarming story. We hope the woman is able to make a full recovery very soon! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Baltimore Ravens/YouTube]