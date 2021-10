Bazzi is so underrated! A fave!

The pop star is giving us sensitive singer/songwriter on Renee’s Song.

This feels so pure!

This love song is so precious. The relationship may be over, but this is forever! Something very positive to come out of that!

Such honest lyrics. Gorgeous melodies. Harmonizing. This is the best thing he’s ever done!

Check it out above!

