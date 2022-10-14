Behati Prinsloo Has A VERY Pointed Message For Someone In First Social Media Post Since Adam Levine Cheating Scandal!

Behati Prinsloo is back on social media after Adam Levine’s cheating scandal!

The 34-year-old model, who is currently pregnant with their third child, took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share a throwback picture of herself walking on a Victoria’s Secret runway in some sheer black tights, denim shorts, a long-sleeve black top, and red heels. But the best part of the look?? To complete the snapshot, Behati is sticking out her tongue while shoving her middle finger at the camera!

Hmm… Trying to send a message to the public?! Or is this possibly directed at Adam? Or one of his many caller-outters??

As you know, Behati remained quiet on social media ever since news broke that Instagram model Sumner Stroh accused the Maroon 5 frontman of having a yearlong affair in a viral TikTok video last month. While Adam denied the infidelity claims at the time, he confessed to crossing a line and texting with other women in a “flirtatious manner.” And soon after the apology, several others, including model Maryka, came forward with allegations that he had also sent them some flirty messages in the past.

Despite the cheating accusations, Adam and Behati have continued to put up a united front. They’ve been publicly spotted spending time together while still wearing their wedding rings. She was even seen cheering on her man while the 43-year-old singer performed for the first time since the scandal at a fundraiser in Las Vegas earlier this month. And they looked pretty happy through it all!

So even though Behati hasn’t publicly addressed the scandal yet, it seems pretty clear that she plans to work through this issue and stick by her hubby no matter what! Granted, she might be only willing to do so since it sounds like she believes Adam never had a sexual affair with anyone. As an insider previously told E! News:

“Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair. They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back.”

Ultimately, another source for Us Weekly claims Adam wants to make amends for the way he betrayed Behati and move on from the messy situation:

“Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through. All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again. He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself.”

They continued:

“Adam and Behati are trying to put this mess behind them and focus on the more positive aspects of their life together. They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way.”

We guess the first step in moving past this scandal is Behati returning to social media with a post only a rock star’s wife could do! What do YOU think about the latest in this drama, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

