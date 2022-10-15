Gwen Stefani Wants Hubby Blake Shelton To Cut Ties With TV Bestie Adam Levine Over Cheating Scandal: SOURCE

Well, maybe Adam Levine will face some consequences for his cheating scandal after all?

As you’ve no doubt heard, last month an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh alleged she and the She Will Be Loved singer had an affair for about a year. Disgustingly, she added that he’d reached out after they ended things to tell her he wanted to name his unborn child with wife Behati Prinsloo after her. Ew. Stroh’s receipts were quickly backed up by other women who said Adam had hit on them online — or in some cases even sexted with them.

The Maroon 5 frontman made a public apology in which he admitted to being “inappropriate” and speaking to other women in a “flirtatious manner.” However, he flatly denied ever having an affair — a physical, in-person affair — and from what we’ve heard Behati believed him! The supermodel has stayed by his side. Oh, and he announced a Vegas residency — so career-wise he’s doing just fine, too. It really seemed like he was skating away from the scandal scot-free.

But he may lose something big after all: a friend.

According to a source spilling to RadarOnline on Thursday, Gwen Stefani is demanding hubby Blake Shelton cut ties with his former rival/BFF from The Voice. While others might be willing to forgive and forget, the No Doubt frontwoman is standing firm on cheating. The insider said:

“For her it’s personal. She isn’t worried about Adam being a bad influence [on Blake], this is about principle.”

Personal indeed. You may recall Gwen’s 14-year marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale ended with a very public cheating scandal as well, in which the rocker allegedly slept with the couple’s nanny! No wonder she has a zero tolerance policy!

The source does say it will be a clean break — the friendship was “on life support” anyway after Levine left The Voice in 2019, and they basically never saw each other anymore. Adam notably wasn’t at Gwen and Blake’s wedding, but then again who was, right? This insider says Blake and Adam weren’t exactly the BFFs they seemed on the show anyway:

“It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore. They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships.”

Kinda sounds like Blake isn’t going to fight his wife on this one.

Innerestingly, the country crooner also just announced his own exit from The Voice just this week after being a coach since 2011. He said in a statement:

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

End of two eras, we guess.

Have YOU ever had to tell your man not to hang around a cheater??

