Behati Prinsloo Shares Before & After Nude Pics To Show Off Baby Bump Growth

Behati Prinsloo is putting her pregnant belly on full display!

The 34-year-old model took to her Instagram story Tuesday to show off some raw before and after shots of her belly as she and husband Adam Levine anticipate the arrival of their third little one! In the first pic, the Namibian model sported a green, patterned bikini with messy hair and a small bump. In the second, she stripped down fully nude with her hair up in a pony, one arm covering her chest, and the other cradling her growing belly. As for her lower half, she used a single leaf emoji to cover up! See (below):

Is it just us, or is she totally channeling Eve? Adam, let’s see what you’ve got!

This all comes after the sins of the Maroon 5 alum were very publicly revealed, for which the 43-year-old denied ever having a physical affair — but admitted to “[crossing] the line during a regrettable period of [his] life.”

After a brief social media hiatus, Behati opted to stay by her man’s side… Likely due to the fact that the whole scandal came to light less than one month after her pregnancy announcement.

The couple already share Dusty Rose, six, and Gio Grace, four.

