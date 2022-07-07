Bella Thorne Sparks Dating Rumors With This TV Stud After Her Broken Engagement

Has Bella Thorne moved on just a month after her split from fiancé Benjamin Mascolo??

It certainly appears that way! The Shake It Up alum (and OnlyFans pot-stirrer) is already sparking dating rumors with a hunky TV mainstay: Ryan Eggold!

You may have seen Ryan in films like BlacKkKlansman but it’s most likely you know the 37-year-old from his longtime roles as a sexy spy on The Blacklist or as a sexy doctor on New Amsterdam. Either way you don’t know him as well as Bella!

According to Page Six, the two were spotted at The Surf Lodge hotel in Montauk, NY, on Sunday. According to the sources, they arrived at the restaurant together for a party celebrating Rosario Dawson’s Aqua x Studio 189 collaboration with Bloomingdale’s. An event planner even confirmed to the outlet that the pair were scheduled to attend! However, they never actually went in — because they were having a two-person party outside! A witness told the outlet:

“They were outside together roaming around for cocktails.”

Sounds like they were celebrating something else, doesn’t it??

However, a rep for the Surf Lodge disagreed, telling the outlet Bella “was indeed seated for the Bloomingdale’s dinner” and that she “arrived and attended with friends.” Friends. Inneresting… So is Ryan just a friend of Bella’s? That one source certainly didn’t get that impression!

If Bella has moved on it could explain why Benjamin has seemingly deleted the message of support he posted on Instagram after the breakup news, in which he wrote:

“I wish only the best to this person and will always be there for her. I love you.”

The couple were together for three years and engaged for over a year before splitting “amicably” — reportedly due to things like “conflicting schedules.” Apparently, Bella was scheduled to hook up with a hot TV doctor in July?

As for Ryan — who’s about 13 years older than Bella btw — well, he’s dated his fair share of actresses in the past. Notably he was linked to Ashley Greene right around the time the first Twilight movie came out. A year later he was rumored to have dated Cyrano star Haley Bennett for about two years. In 2020 he was reportedly hanging out with Today show host Jill Martin — right after she ended her engagement. Huh.

We don’t know for sure if these two are an item, but hey, if they’re two single folks having fun together, more power to them, right?

What do YOU think of this potential new couple??

