Bella Twins Release Statement On WWE Scandal -- But Get Slammed By Fans For THIS Unsettling Reason!

The Bella Twins have reacted to the disturbing scandal sweeping through the WWE right now — but fans don’t care for their take??

Of course, Nikki Garcia and her twin sister Brie, formerly known as The Bella Twins, used that in-ring moniker as part of the WWE for 16 years before walking away from the sport last March. And they have deep personal connections to the org, too: longtime talent relations executive John Laurinaitis (bottom right inset) is their stepfather.

But as we’ve been reporting, the WWE has come under intense fire in recent days after a former employee named Janel Grant filed a bombshell lawsuit in which she claimed to have experienced “physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault, and trafficking” while working under WWE head Vince McMahon. She claimed, among other things, he made her send NSFW content to wrestling star Brock Lesnar to get him to come back — and it was shown to others with the suggestion they could have her. So gross.

Upsettingly for Nikki and Brie, their stepdad is also named as a defendant in the suit — Laurinaitis is the subject of similar unsettling allegations of sexual assault and misconduct from Grant!

On Monday evening, Nikki and Brie published a joint Instagram post in which they lamented the accusations being made in Grant’s lawsuit. Without naming the specific names of either McMahon or their stepfather, and carefully keeping their comments very vague, the duo wrote that they were “shocked and disheartened” at the recent allegations made against “members of the WWE.” You can see the full message for yourself (below):

“We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE. It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week, just as you all did. This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives.”

Seems simple enough, right? Well… not so fast. Because Laurinaitis is tied up in Grant’s allegations just as much as McMahon, fans picked up on the concerning fact that Nikki and Brie failed to specifically name their stepfather or address his alleged involvement. And IG followers did NOT let their opinions go unheard about that. Here are just a few of the very intense responses lobbed at Nikki and Brie in the comments section:

“Nikki… Brie… I can’t imagine how you’re feeling but to call them ‘members of the WWE’ like it’s not your literal stepfather… come on…” “‘Member of the WWE’?! Girl that’s your STEPDAD!” “‘Members of the WWE’???? You mean your step dad sexually assaulting women?” “This is weird af? Ain’t your step father implicated?? Why comment on this… and with this hollow response especially considering you’re not even with the company anymore. Unless you have something substantial to say you could’ve kept this b.s statement.” “This post feels purposely misleading to be honest. To say ‘members of the WWE’ distances yourselves from the fact that one of those ‘members’ is your stepfather. This feels like a ‘cover our asses’ post.”

Oof…

TBH, the fans kind of have a point. We’re NOT saying the Bella Twins should be held responsible in any way for Laurinaitis’ alleged conduct in ANY way. He is a grown man, and his reportedly sordid history is firmly on him. But, like, come on. He is their stepdad. Shouldn’t they have said a little more than just making a vague reference to “members of the WWE” in their statement?!?! It kind of comes across as downplaying his involvement because of their connection. Right?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do U agree with these fans, or did Nikki and Brie do enough as is? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

