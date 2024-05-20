Ben Affleck BOMBED At Tom Brady Roast! Nikki Glaser Reveals What Really Happened!

Nikki Glaser isn’t afraid to call it like she sees it — Ben Affleck BOMBED at Tom Brady’s roast!

Two weeks after Netflix aired The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, Nikki, who had one of the most celebrated sets of the evening, is still riding the wave of the three-hour event. And now she’s unpacking what exactly went wrong with Ben’s set.

If you didn’t catch it, Ben’s whole routine pretty much focused on him reacting to angry X (Twitter) posts directed at the retired NFL star. While they weren’t the WORST jokes we’ve ever heard, they definitely didn’t stand out in a night packed with savage jabs. And Nikki has a theory on why!

Related: Everybody Loves Raymond Star Patricia Heaton DEFENDS Harrison Butker!

During an appearance on Barstool’s KFC Radio last week, the 39-year-old unapologetically dished:

“I was watching it from the side and I haven’t watched it again back, like, how it looked because I don’t really like to watch people bomb. I think even if I’d heard about it i’d be like, ‘I don’t need to see that.’”

Oof!

She then revealed her take on why Ben bombed so hard:

“I know what happened. He didn’t prepare. He’s someone who’s famous enough that thinks, like, this is probably beneath them to do this, and so ‘I’m just going to do a favor, it’s not going to be that big of a deal.’”

She continued:

“He, like, had a pitch to the writers probably about, like, ‘You know what? Maybe I do an angle of, like, I’m mad about tweets.’”

The stand-up comedian added that since his whole set revolved around that angle, he was “locked in” the entire time, whereas other roasters could move on if a joke bombed. She said there were so many other jokes that could have filled his slot and possibly would have “been amazing,” but that the writers “either couldn’t get him on the phone enough to work out something, he didn’t practice enough, or he just picked a bad premise and then he had to stick to it the whole time, and it didn’t work right away, so it’s not going to work later.” Yikes!! Hear her talk more about it (below):

That sounds like a solid possibility! Well, that and the fact that all fans could pay attention to was Ben’s so-called “new face,” and yeah, he was doomed from the get-go! Do you agree with Nikki tho??? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via KFC Radio/YouTube & Netflix]