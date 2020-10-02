Teddi Mellencamp Found Out About Her RHOBH Firing In The Press?! That’s Cold, Bravo!

Teddi Mellencamp is letting Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know there’s more to her recent exit from the show than they think!

It’s been a little over a week since we learned the (former) reality star’s contract would not be renewed for another season by Bravo, and she confirmed it was NOT a mutual decision.

Now on the latest episode of her podcast, Teddi Tea Pod by Teddi Mellencamp, she’s opening up about the surprising (and hurtful) way she found out about her exit through the media — just like the rest of us did!

Related: Lisa Vanderpump SHADES The Heck Out Of Teddi After Her RHOBH Firing!

Speaking to her guest Bob Guiney, one of the OG members of The Bachelor franchise, Mellencamp recalls the exact moment she learned she was being let go:

“The craziest part about it was, I think it was last Monday, I woke up, I was on the Peloton, and my non-television show girlfriends started texting me… it’s all over the DailyMail that you’re no longer a housewife.”

We also saw a report which in no uncertain terms stated that the network had “not been impressed” with the 39-year-old’s “boring and stale” performance for some time and had “considered cutting her last season but gave her one last chance.” Talk about a very public and savage way to let someone down! They didn’t even bother giving her a phone call first?!

The next day, Teddi confirmed the firing news on her Instagram account with a clip addressed to fans where she said her departure from the show feels like “a break up.” Well, with this added context, it does much to explain why she was so sassy in her tea-spilling insta video!

During her conversation with Guiney, Teddi admitted there were some clues and that a part of her could sense something bad was coming before she officially got cut from the cast. She explained:

“I think for the last couple of months, I was preparing myself. I filmed so many amazing things that were never shown on the show… it should have been the writing on the wall. All the things that make me a likable, redeeming human being were not shown on the season. So if you only see a certain part of somebody, it’s really hard to connect with them.”

Well, she’s not totally wrong. While some might beg to differ on how “likeable” she was IRL, getting a bad edit is usually a sign the producers and higher-ups aren’t a fan.

Related: Andy Cohen Addresses The Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins RHOBH Rumors!

As you’ll likely recall, the big firing came amid controversy surrounding her weight loss program, All In by Teddi, which was accused of being a predatory “scam” that utilized “sick and unhealthy” dieting methods. Many wondered if that affected Bravo’s decision to cut Teddi loose, but Andy Cohen reportedly set the record straight on his SiriusXM radio show last week, saying the scandal had “absolutely nothing” to do with her RHOBH exit:

“I actually would have liked to see her respond to her critics on the show. I would have liked to have seen that.”

Honestly, us too! Cohen went to add that he knows “nothing” about her business and has only heard good things:

“I don’t know. I’ve never done it. I don’t know anything about it, but I did just want to clear that up. I wish her well.”

Inneresting!

Perezcious readers, what do U think about Teddi’s side of the story? There have been a LOT of shakeups happening in this reality TV franchise lately, right?! Let us know your thoughts on everything (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar]