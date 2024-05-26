Bethenny Frankel Thinks She Was Denied At A Luxury Shop Because Of Her Outfit -- See What Happens She Returns Dressed The Part!

Bethenny Frankel isn’t happy with Chanel.

Last week, the Real Housewives of New York City star hopped on TikTok with an angry rant about how she was apparently denied entry at a Chanel location in Chicago. She claimed that when she approached the store, an employee cracked the door open and asked if she had an appointment. She said she responded:

“No, I don’t have an appointment. I have a credit card, I have a bag of Garrett’s popcorn, a basic bitch purse. Am I not allowed to come in at 3:54 on a Tuesday? Evidently not.”

She went on about how the incident left her with a bad taste in her mouth:

“To be treated like you’re an interloper, like I’m just walking down a street just opening up a door to just walk into a store. I thought that’s what happened. Like, I didn’t realize we’re not allowed to walk into stores anymore.”

In a follow-up video, she responded to a commenter who chalked it up to high crime:

“No, I’m well aware of the crime rate … Let me show you what I was wearing.”

The 53-year-old held up a “raggy,” “sweaty” white t-shirt, a cardigan, American Eagle jeans, and a small purse — all which she thinks led the employee to denying her entry.

She shared the first video on Instagram and wrote in her caption:

“I was straight of a plane in a sweaty tshirt and not dolled up or looking wealthy. There are several ways to convey a message and this way was rudeness and elitist and exclusionary, which is also a crime … Being kind to customers of all socioeconomic backgrounds is also timeless and classic.”

You tell ‘em!

Then in ANOTHER vid, the TV star tried out an experiment… She got dolled up in fancy clothes and makeup and went back to the store without an appointment to see if she’d be let in… And, well, just see for yourselves:

Yikes!!!

What are your thoughts on this, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Bethenny Frankel/TikTok]