Jax Taylor Gets Lunch With Model Paige Woolen Amid Brittany Cartwright Split -- After Being Spotted With Mystery Woman!

Jax Taylor is ready to mingle.

The Valley star turned heads on Saturday when he was spotted out on a lunch date with model Paige Woolen amid his split from Brittany Cartwright! Paige apparently pulled up at the estranged pair’s home in a limo to pick up the 44-year-old before they made their way to Granville Cafe in El Lay. In photos obtained by Page Six, Jax can be seen in black pants, a black t-shirt, a denim button up shirt, and a baseball cap, while his 32-year-old social media star date sported a skintight black bodysuit. See (below):

From the restaurant, the pair made their way to Jax’s sports bar Jax’s Studio City, where they eventually went their separate ways. There was no visible PDA, but they reportedly spent THREE hours together!

This all comes just one day after the Vanderpump Rules star was spotted hitting up The Oaks Tavern in Sherman Oaks with friends AND a mystery woman on Friday night. See (below):

Jax Taylor Hanging Out at Bar with Mystery Woman Amid Brittany Cartwright Split | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/FAEYjBoGqo — TMZ (@TMZ) May 25, 2024

It’s not clear if the mystery woman was Paige or someone completely separate, but eyewitnesses told TMZ they looked pretty cozy. AND they reportedly ended up leaving the establishment together at around 1:00 a.m.!

We wonder how Brittany feels about all of this! First the rumors of him hooking up with his publicist Lori Krebs and now this? How do YOU feel, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Bravo/YouTube & Paige Woolen/Instagram]