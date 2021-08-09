Bethenny Frankel Flaunts 'Zero Filter' Selfie While Enjoying The Sunny Summer Weather -- LOOK!

Bethenny Frankel is used to operating without a filter in her TV career after an exceptional run on The Real Housewives of New York City — so why not do the same on Instagram?!

The 50-year-old former reality TV starlet took to her IG account on Sunday night and shared a no-makeup, no-filter selfie with the world! “Zero glam,” she confirmed in the caption of the post, which gave off some serious lazy Sunday evening vibes. “Zero filter.”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Loving it! And that straw sun hat is the perfect accessory to offer up some shade while saying low-key and zero’d out for easy Sunday vibes!

Oh, and just so ya know, Bethenny isn’t zero everything; as Page Six points out, that gold Foundrae necklace retails for just a shade under $4,000 — similar to the one Ben Affleck designed for Jennifer Lopez. See? Bethenny is still Bethenny where it counts! LOLz!

That wasn’t the only summer selfie the star shared over the weekend, either, so it’s clear she was enjoying some down time in the nice weather. Several of her other recent IG posts have been au naturel, too; you can see a couple other examples in the pic up top (above)!

LOVE the confidence with that… Good for her! (And she looks great, BTW!)

[Image via Bethenny Frankel/Instagram]