Bethenny Frankel Is Engaged To Boyfriend Paul Bernon Weeks After Finalizing Years-Long Divorce From Ex Jason Hoppy!

Well that was fast!

According to reports, Bethenny Frankel is engaged to boyfriend Paul Bernon — this, just weeks after officially finalizing her contentious divorce from now-ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Reported by multiple sources and confirmed by People on Tuesday morning, Frankel’s commitment to Bernon comes after the pair recently sparked rumors about a possible engagement. Over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of New York City star was seen wearing a massive diamond on her ring finger in Florida. Bethenny has not commented about the engagement yet on social media.

Bernon, 43, is a film producer and real estate developer. He and Frankel started dating back in 2018; a year later, the former reality TV star raved about her man, saying things were “wonderful.” And now, they’re taking the next step!

Also noteworthy here is the timing, of course. According to Page Six, a judge only recently officially signed off on Bethenny’s divorce from Jason Hoppy — on January 20, to be exact. So just about eight weeks later, Frankel is once again preparing to walk down the aisle.

Hey, it may be quick, but if it’s right, it’s right! Congratulations to Bethenny and Paul! We wish them well going forward!

[Image via Bethenny Frankel/Instagram]