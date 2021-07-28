Ben Affleck DESIGNED Jennifer Lopez A Birthday Necklace -- To Represent Their 'Wild, Abundant, And Untamed' Love!

Ben Affleck made sure Jennifer Lopez’s birthday was a meaningful one!

Aside from solidifying their relationship on Instagram with a steamy smooch, the 48-year-old actor also showed off his affection for the 52-year-old singer with a super special present for her big day. During their getaway abroad, Ben reportedly surprised Jen with a custom necklace featuring pendants that symbolized specific details of their relationship. Wow, must be some necklace then!

Speaking with E! News, Beth Bugdaycay, the creative director and co-founder of the Foundrae jewelry, explained how the Justice League star took the time to create the stunning piece for his love:

“With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth.”

Affleck apparently selected a series of medallions for his girlfriend, including one symbolizing the “resilience” of their “wild, abundant and untamed” love. He also chose blossoms that are “fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity.” However, according to Bugdaycay, it cannot be separated from the thorns — which represents “the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve.”

Well, damn. Who knew Ben Affleck could be such a romantic?! And we weren’t the only one’s astonished by the heartwarming move, as the owner explained:

“We were blown away by his romantic gesture. [Ben] reviewed the meanings of each piece before finally selecting these…a lion was also in the running, but I think what he settled on is just perfect.”

While J.Lo’s love may not cost a thing, the b-day bling definitely cost a pretty penny as each medallion can cost nearly $3,000 each! The Gone Girl lead certainly spared no expense, but what else can we expect from her beau, who has 17 birthdays to make up for!

If you take a close look at their viral PDA pic, you can actually spot a necklace that’s possibly the one that was designed and gifted to her by Ben. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So sweet!!!

While the gold trinket was a touching gesture, that’s not the only ice that caught the attention of Bennifer followers this week. As we previously reported, the paparazzi spotted Jennifer sporting a delicate diamond necklace with the name “BEN” on the chain. It is still unclear if the piece was also a gift from the film director, but would it honestly surprise anyone at this point if it were?! We mean, it certainly would match the theme of his latest prezzie!

Reactions to Ben’s super romantic gesture towards Jen, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

