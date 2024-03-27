Women Are Getting Assaulted On The Streets Of NYC In Random Attacks -- Bethenny Frankel Included!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

There appears to be a terrible trend going around New York City right now. Women are reporting they’re being suddenly punched in random attacks while walking along the street. And Bethenny Frankel appears to be one of the victims!

So, this has apparently been going on for a while, sadly. Over on TikTok, several influencers have been very vocal about being randomly punched in the face and/or head while walking down the street in broad daylight in the Big Apple. And while the NYPD doesn’t yet know much about this sudden surge in random violence, women are speaking out about it. Including the Real Housewives of New York City alum!

Related: Christine Quinn’s Husband Wants Restraining Order Against Her Amid DV Allegations

On Tuesday, a NYC-based student named Mikayla Toninato posted a viral vid reporting that she had been punched randomly on a Manhattan street earlier this year. She was responding to another influencer, Halley Kate, who had created her own video back on Monday revealing a nasty head wound after an alleged attack. Then the s**t really hit the fan when the Skinnygirl founder abruptly popped up in Toninato’s comments!! Bethenny’s verified account left this shocking message (below), claiming the Bravo alum was attacked on the street “a few months ago” on the Upper West Side:

“This is insane bc this happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say. I was on the UWS. Insane. I was taking video of a bakery.”

OMG!!!

The 53-year-old reality TV veteran quickly deleted the comment, per Page Six, but predictably, screenshots popped up almost immediately after her deletion (below):

And that was it. Frankel did not share the extent of any possible injuries — which, obviously, we pray were not severe. You can see Toninato’s original video under which Bethenny left the comment about being attacked (below):

@mikaylatoninato @halley i quite literally feel your pain this was so insane ♬ original sound – mikayla

Like we said, over the last few weeks, dozens of women have been coming forward on TikTok to reveal claims of being attacked randomly on the street in NYC. The aforementioned Halley Kate, who has well over a million followers on the app, is the biggest name among the influencers involved. In her Monday video, she said this through tears (below):

“You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face. Oh my God, it’s so bad. I can’t even talk.”

She also showed the nasty bump on her head, as you can see (below):

Then, in a follow-up video, Kate gave her followers a closer look at her injury while calling the swelled-up site a “devil horn” in the aftermath of the attack:

So f**king scary…

FWIW, on Tuesday, the NYPD did confirm the incident involving Kate to the New York Post. They said a 23-year-old woman had reported a random assault which occurred at West 16th Street and 7th Avenue at 10:20 a.m. local time on Monday. Unfortunately, cops don’t know whether the incidents involving Kate, Toninato, Frankel, and others are connected. Social media is abuzz with rumors that people are possibly playing the “knockout game,” in which they attack a random, unsuspecting person.

The whole thing is so unsettling. To be attacked while doing nothing but walking and minding your business?? Unacceptable!!!

[Image via Halley Kate/TikTok/ABC News/YouTube]