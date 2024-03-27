Christine Quinn's Husband Requests Restraining Order -- Accuses Her Of Filing False Police Report Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Christine Quinn‘s husband Christian Dumontet is speaking out!

As Perezcious readers know, last week the Selling Sunset star’s hubby was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threw a bag containing a glass bottle at his wife during a domestic dispute. It missed the realtor, but sadly injured their 3-year-old son, Christian Georges. After getting out of jail on a $30,000 bond, he returned to the family home the next day — breaking an emergency protective order that had been placed against him, and leading to his second arrest.

Messy AF! But is that the full story? According to him, not at all.

On Monday, the husband filed a Request for Domestic Violence Restraining Order through the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County. In the filing, he says Christine made up a false police report while insisting there have “never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship.” Christian’s legal team argued as such via docs obtained by E! News:

“Ms. Quinn filed a false police report with fabricated allegations of domestic violence in an attempt to gain an upper hand in potential divorce and custody proceedings. Mr. Dumontet has never threatened violence and never engaged in any acts that could be construed as violence towards Ms. Quinn.”

That said, the docs noted they “have argued over the state of the house” throughout their marriage, mostly thanks to Quinn’s dogs. So, what happened during their alleged dispute then?

The software engineer claimed that things all started when he went to confront the Netflix reality star because her dogs had peed on some of his “very valuable, irreplicable and sentimental items.” That’s when he found an even bigger mess in their house, adding:

“Mr. Dumontet went into the bedroom where Ms. Quinn was, to confront her about the dogs yet-again ruining items inside of the house. He found Ms. Quinn laying on the bed, with cleaning items, soda cans, and food waste haphazardly strewn around the room, cleaning fluid spilled on the floor and seeping into the hardwood, towels and rags strewn about the floor and a mostly empty trash bag filled only with some soiled rags and paper towels in it, on the ground.”

Dumontet supposedly asked the 35-year-old to “clean the mess” but she allegedly refused. That’s when Christian allegedly “grabbed the trash bag from the floor and threw it to the side of the room, against the wall.” That said, he insists it wasn’t full of glass, pointing out:

“Mr. Dumontet did not throw the bag towards Ms. Quinn, or their son. Additionally, there was no glass in the bag, as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house.”

Then how was their son injured?? Hmm…

Without explaining that, Christian went on to say it was at this point that he asked his son to leave the room, but Quinn “grabbed the child by the arm and took him out” before the toddler could move. While alone in the room, Dumontet started to work on his computer until his wife returned by “asking Mr. Dumontet if he had finished making arrangements with the travel agent for their upcoming summer vacation.” And then the cops burst in! The docs stated:

“Ms. Quinn then walked out of the room, and, within minutes, LAPD police officers stormed the bedroom with guns drawn, ordering Mr. Dumontet out of the house without any time to gather any personal belongings, and while still in his bathrobe.”

Christian is now asking the court for protection against his estranged partner, whom he claims has “isolated” him from access to his family, friends, personal finances, and belongings after filing an emergency protective order against him.

He is now requesting that Quinn stay away from his home, which was listed as their shared LA residence. He even wants her to move out, saying that he owns the home and pays for some or all of the mortgage. Alongside wanting control of the property, the businessman requests no changes be made by Quinn to his or their child’s health insurance. He’d also like all their communication to be recorded.

Similarly, the father filed a request for visitation and custody order, in which he requested joint physical and legal custody and unsupervised visits with the little boy. Amid alleged co-parenting issues, he doesn’t want Quinn to be able to leave Los Angeles with their son or move the child without his permission. And, he wants to be provided with all travel plans and documents. He claims the reason for this is because his ex doesn’t have strong ties to Cali and has threatened to “to take away or hide” their kiddo and isn’t “cooperating” in parenting. And because of all this month’s drama, he was forced to note in the filing that he is involved in a criminal case where a citation was issued for his appearance in court on April 10 “based on false allegations of DV.” Oof.

A court hearing is scheduled for April 17. Christine has not spoken publicly about the filing yet. But following the couple’s alternation, a source told E! News that her “focus is on the safety of her child and making sure they remain safe and protected.” This is turning into a very complex situation…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

