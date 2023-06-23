Got A Tip?

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Hilariously Responds To And Just Like That Shading Her!

Bethenny Frankel Responds To And Just Like That Shading Her!

Two can play this game!

The ladies of And Just Like That threw some major shade at Bethenny Frankel in the premiere of season 2 — and she didn’t hesitate to clap back! Amid the first two new episodes of the Sex and the City spin-off, which dropped on Max on Thursday, Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw can be seen sitting with pal Sarita Choudhury‘s Seema Patel when the fashionista revealed:

“I almost bought a house in the Hamptons six times but always found a reason not to.”

The friend then teased:

“Was that reason always Bethenny Frankel?”

LOLz!

The Skinnygirl CEO has lived full-time in the Hamptons since March 2022 when she sold her SoHo apartment to raise her 13-year-old daughter in the ritzy suburbs. Guess Carrie doesn’t want to be anywhere near her!

In a hilarious reaction to the scene posted on Instagram hours after the episodes began streaming, a salty Bethenny could be seen sitting in her backyard as she poured a teacup full of wine. On the screen, the Real Housewives of New York City alum wrote:

“When you’re off TV for years … AND JUST LIKE THAT … catty housewives are still talking about you…”

Then in the caption, she added:

“CURRENTLY sipping my new Forever Young rosè wine from my house in the Hamptons paid for by my last spirits venture. Cheers ladies…”

Hah! The SHADE! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

She really DGAF! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via CNBC Prime/Max/YouTube]

