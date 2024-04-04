Bethenny Frankel SLAMS Fans Commenting On Her Weight: 'What If Tell You You're Too Fat?'

Bethenny Frankel is calling out body shaming on her recent post! By… body shaming right back??

On Tuesday the Real Housewives of New York alum took to Instagram to share a post featuring some snaps from her recent trip to Miami! In the carousel of pics, Bethenny donned a super cute blue patterned bikini, a hat, and sunglasses in a shot showing off her toned bod. She wrote in the caption:

“What happens in Miami doesn’t stay in Miami…bff weekend beach vibes.”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Sweet!

A lot of commenters took to her feed to put in their two cents about her size. In the replies, fans pointed out how they believe she’s “too skinny” now — some annoyed at what she’s doing for others’ body images, some expressing concern for the reality TV star:

“Way too skinny” “Too thin” “Hey B I adore you just hope you’re not using unhealthy behaviors” “I worry about her daughter’s body image. No daughter wants to weigh more than their own mom” “How are you so thin over 50 when you eat so much and never seem to exercise?” “eat a burger”

Are they body shaming? Or do they have good reason for concern based on their knowledge of Bethenny? It’s a fine line, for sure.

But as far as the 53-year-old was concerned, it was all out of line. She didn’t waste any time clapping back. In response to one of the comments, she came back HARD, saying:

“Ok so now what do we do? Feel better? What if I tell you you’re too fat?”

Oof. Those are not equivalent, Bethenny, and we think you know it.

In response to the burger comment, she wrote:

“Send it to my house but I would like it with cheese. Also you seem jealous and that is amazing.”

And as for her “secret” as to how she has so little body fat yet bigger breasts? The author actually answered that one:

“A lift 15 years ago so it’s sagging now.”

Mostly she seems to have kept her cool — which we know can be tough when you’re reading comment after comment, some of which are NOT worded as delicately as others! But yeah, going back after someone else’s weight, that isn’t helping.

What do U think about Bethenny’s clapbacks, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

