Bethenny Frankel BEGS Teresa Giudice To Sign A Prenup After Going Through Messy Divorce With Ex Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel is looking out for Teresa Giudice!

ICYMI, while appearing as a guest on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star shockingly revealed that she and her fiancé Luis Ruelas were not planning on signing a prenup before their wedding. The confession immediately had host Andy Cohen raising his eyebrows and questioning why the couple wouldn’t get a prenuptial agreement in place “to protect what she has and to protect what he has.”

Related: Is Bethenny Frankel Hinting She Ended Engagement After Speaking Out About ‘Nightmare’ Divorce?!

Then, Teresa’s 21-year-old daughter Gia Giudice, who also appeared on the episode Tuesday, intervened, saying she never liked the fact that her father Joe Giudice forced her momma to sign a prenup before they tied the knot in 1999. She said:

“I really didn’t like that. My dad really did make her sign a prenup before the wedding. … I don’t know I think my mom she’s so high up that she’s not gonna want to take anything from him, and I think he would never want to take from her.”

Eventually, the Bravolebrity caved in, noting she would be willing to get one only if Ruelas wanted it. Don’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen, though, because it seemed like Teresa only said that to move away from the awkward AF conversation at the time.

After hearing about this revelation, Bethenny took to Twitter to weigh in on the topic — and let’s just say, she did not seem thrilled by it! She tweeted on Thursday:

“I may jump through my phone if @Teresa_Giudice doesn’t sign a prenup @Andy.”

I may jump through my phone if @Teresa_Giudice doesn’t sign a prenup @Andy — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) February 4, 2022

Based on her own experience of going through a nasty divorce with ex-husband Jason Hoppy for nearly a decade, we are not surprised that the Real Housewives of New York alum is practically begging Teresa to protect herself just in case. While opening about her “nightmare divorce” with the 51-year-old on her Just B podcast in December, she shared some appalling details about being followed, harassed, and abused throughout the long process. The Skinnygirl founder also urged listeners to sign prenups in light of everything she went through, expressing:

“The word ‘prenup’ was embarrassing to me. It’s uncomfortable, it’s awkward. A contract when you get married? If I had known that getting into marriage is the same as getting into business together with a business partner, my eyes would have been more open.”

Honestly, if Teresa should listen to anyone about this matter, it’s probably Bethenny. She certainly knows firsthand just how messy divorce can get! Do you think Teresa will end up signing a prenup, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Bethenny Frankel/Instagram, Teresa Giudice/Instagram]