Gia Giudice Defends Mom Teresa For NOT Signing A Prenup With New Fiancé Luis Ruelas!

Don’t expect Teresa Giudice and her new fiancé Luis Ruelas to be signing a prenup anytime soon — especially if her daughter Gia Giudice has anything to say about it!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, the couple shocked almost everyone when host Andy Cohen asked whether the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star was getting a prenup before their wedding, and she revealed they were not. Teresa said in the interview:

“No. I don’t know.”

This immediately befuddled the 53-year-old, leading him to ask Ruelas in the audience if they even discussed the matter, to which the businessman also replied that the pair had not. That is when Gia, who was behind the bar for the late-night show in honor of her recent birthday, questioned why her momma would need to sign a prenup in the first place. Cohen then commented:

“Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup? Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup to protect what she has and to protect what he has?”

In response, the 21-year-old mentioned her dad, Joe Giudice, had the television personality get one before they tied the knot in 1999. As you may recall, Teresa previously revealed on RHONJ that her ex-husband made them sign a prenup “a week before” they got married, and she found it so offensive at the time that she almost called off the wedding. But instead of doing so, she agreed to sign the document only if they included a clause to void the prenup if there was any cheating. But it turns out that Gia did NOT appreciate her father pulling that move on Teresa back in the day, explaining:

“I really didn’t like that. My dad really did make her sign a prenup before the wedding. … I don’t know I think my mom she’s so high up that she’s not gonna want to take anything from him, and I think he would never want to take from her.”

However, the Bravo producer was still shocked they would not get anything in writing beforehand:

​​“I know but you put it in writing! You just put it in writing, but of course, they don’t want to take anything from each other.”

His concerns are pretty valid since Teresa has been open about how her and Joe’s legal troubles hurt her financially over the years. You would think she’d want to protect herself as much as possible in the money department just in case! Teresa eventually shared that she would be open to signing a prenup if Ruelas wanted it, saying he “definitely has more than me” but she “would never take anything from him.” She added:

“I’m so very easy about that.”

The awkward conversation ultimately ended with Cohen noting that “the gays in the room are recommending” a prenup. Well, everyone will have to wait and see whether that actually happens! Ch-ch-check out the entire conversation (below):

Do you think Teresa and Luis should sign a prenup, Perezcious readers? Weigh in on the topic in the comments!

