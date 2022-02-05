Teen Girl Flew To UK To Meet Guy She Connected With Online – Now He’s Been Charged With Her Murder

A 23-year-old man from the UK was charged for the murder of a teenage girl who traveled all the way from her home in Canada to meet him after connecting online.

Per the Daily Beast, police were called to the home of Jack Sepple on Tuesday when neighbors overheard a loud disturbance around 4 p.m. When authorities arrived at the residence, they were met with a horrifying scene. He was lying next to the bloody body of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth in bed. She had been stabbed to death, People reports. And now, police have arrested and charged the man with the brutal slaying.

According to the local newspaper NanaimoNewsNow, her friend Daniel Seaman said it all started when the Canadian teen turned to online dating apps last year in the hopes of connecting with a guy who shared similar values as her. That’s when she met Sepple. And soon, she flew out to the UK on a six-month tourist visa to be with him.

While things seemed to be going well, with Wadsworth even posting pictures of the pair visiting tourist spots and smiling at the camera on Facebook, as we all know, social media doesn’t always tell the truth about a situation. Seaman claimed that while she wanted to return home to Canada next week, he felt Sepple pushed back on the idea at the time. Suddenly, Wadsworth started reaching out through different social media accounts to him and her other friends since “her boyfriend didn’t want her to talk with [them] a lot of the time.”

The teen also allegedly contacted different people “that could help her and work with the authorities,” although Seaman mentioned he did not know too much about those discussions. That’s when things suddenly took a turn for the worse, and everyone found out she had been killed. Just awful…

According to Seaman, Wadsworth was someone “looking for faith,” which led her to be baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints in March 2021. He also shared:

“Ashley was a ball of energy… she used to have a Facebook account where she posted jokes and memes all day, every single day. She was really funny, always laughing and excited, and she always said what was on her mind. Never a dull moment.”

And looking back at her cryptic messages, Seaman noted how it all made sense now:

“It seemed like when the going got tough she wanted a change in scenery. I think the friendships weren’t that deep. She searched the world for connections, and I think that’s how she connected with [her boyfriend].”

In light of the tragic news, many of Wadsworth’s friends and family took to social media to share their tributes. One person wrote on Facebook:

“You were my best friend, my family, and my rock. We went through so many phases together, we did so many silly things together. I hope heaven is everything you read about in church and more.”

Her stepmom, Charmaine Wadsworth, also told CBC that she was a “beautiful soul,” adding:

“We’re just remembering how strong and smart and witty Ashley was and how kind she was and how she was always 10 steps ahead of all of us. She’ll be dearly missed by each and every one of us.”

Our thoughts are with Ashley’s friends and family during this heartbreaking time. And please, be careful out there, Perezcious readers.

[Image via Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook]