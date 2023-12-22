Bethenny Frankel's Vagina Set Off The Airport Metal Detector!

Bethenny Frankel had a vvvvery inneresting time at the airport this week!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum was going through the security at the airport before her and her 13-year-old daughter Bryn’s flight to Aspen for their “annual Mommy & Me trip” on Wednesday. However, Bethenny ran into a little issue while going through the checkpoint: her vagina kept setting off the airport metal detector!

Yeah, we’re not kidding! Her vagina! She captioned an Instagram post about her airport adventure:

“When your vagina becomes the topic of conversation at TSA… (sentences you don’t hear every day) Dumb and Dumber rolling into #Aspen for our annual Mommy & Me trip! #mommyandme #holidaytravel #tsa #laughatyourself #travelwithme #holidays”

What?!! For those curious about the ordeal, Bethenny thankfully gave a whole rundown! In a video taken while rushing to their gate, the 53-year-old reality star explained she had on boots at the airport, and TSA told her they should be fine to go through the metal detector “unless there’s metal in them.” Bethenny walked through the machine with her shoes on. And what happens? It beeps.

So the Bravolebrity then removes her boots and goes through the metal detector again. However, she still sets it off. A Transportation Security Administration agent asked if it was “the jewelry” she had on. Every time she goes through the machine, though, it won’t stop beeping — no matter what she removes:

“They said, ‘You’re still beeping.’ I had nothing on!”

The culprit eventually turned out to be? Her vagina. Bethenny recalled:

“All of a sudden, you see the screen, and it just shows a square — a red square — over my vagina. And Bryn starts cracking up! And the woman looks at me, and she goes, ‘So yeah, I have to pat you down.’ I looked at her and go, ‘I don’t have anything there. I don’t know what to tell you.”

Oh no! As this happens, her daughter “is crying” from laughter, and “the whole line is laughing.” The teenager then asked if her mom had “put anything in there” to make the machine go off. But Bethenny swore to her followers:

“I did not put anything in there. Yeah, no, I don’t have anything metal in my wazoo. Something is buzzing in there. Maybe it’s excited to go away on a vacation, I don’t know.’”

Considering Bethenny and Bryn filmed the video on the way to their gate, it’s safe to say TSA didn’t find anything up in her lady business! LOLz! Watch the whole debacle (below):

OMG.

Fortunately for Bethenny, she’s not the only one who has had this odd experience! Several fans took to the comments section to share they’ve also gone through this with TSA, saying:

“OMG been there. They tell you ‘suspicious groin.’” “Omg that happened to me on the way home from Europe!” “Omg! Mine was flagged too when I traveled earlier this month. They’re like do you want to go behind a curtain. I’m like hell I’m 50 and birthed 3 children let’s just go now and make it quick.” “Omg I kept dinging also after taking almost everything off I remembered just got a pair of Victoria Secret things with a metal circle holding it together. I too was with my daughter & son.”

What a wild way to start off a holiday vacation! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

