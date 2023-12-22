Maury Povich Settles A Paternity Suit… For A Baby Orangutan?!

Maury Povich has settled countless paternity tests over the years — but usually of the human species!

Earlier this week, the iconic TV personality helped the Denver Zoo settle a mystery of the missing father — of an orangutan! That’s right, in a video uploaded to the zoo’s X (Twitter) page on Tuesday, the 84-year-old got on his best threads to reveal the paternity of a 4-month-old Sumatran orangutan named Siska.

Related: Did Sam Asghari Take A Shot At Britney Spears In A New PETA Ad?!

You see, the zoo wasn’t exactly sure if the little one’s dad was 30-year-old Berani, or 16-year-old Jaya. But no mystery is too murky for Maury!

In the video, he revealed:

“When it comes to the orangutan, 4-month-old Siska, Berani, you ARE the father!”

Fresh off receiving the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honor, Maury Povich is here to help us announce the paternity results for Siska, our four-month-old Sumatran orangutan! Is Siska's father thirty-year-old Berani or 16-year-old Jaya? Watch the video for the big reveal! ???? pic.twitter.com/jyh1Mp0Y7C — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) December 19, 2023

How wholesome is that?! Baby momma Eirina can rest easy now knowing she doesn’t have to deal with a teen baby daddy. Lolz!! But per TMZ, it sounds she and Jaya have definitely shared some love in the past!

According to the zoo’s website, Berani lives with three other female orangutans, as he was approved for breeding through the Sumatran Orangutan Species Survival Plan — which is important since the species is critically endangered!

Time to step up, B! Thanks, Maury!

Reactions? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Maury Show & National Geographic UK/YouTube]