Betty White Celebrates Her 99th Birthday With TONS Of Twitter Love -- And A Special Meal!

Betty White continues to live the good life… even now, for her incredible 99th birthday on Sunday!

The longtime TV star is enjoying the major milestone with a special meal of a hot dog and french fries at her Los Angeles-area home today, according to her agent, Jeff Witjas. And it sounds like she’s got the sense of humor to carry her on for another 99 years after this! Wouldn’t that be great?!

According to TMZ, the famous Golden Girls alum quipped about how excited she was to be able to celebrate her birthday like this, saying (below):

“I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission.”

LOLz!!!

She’s apparently also going to be feeding a couple of the ducks that hang around at her Los Angeles home, too. So sweet!

Of course, Betty’s incredible showbiz career began back in 1939 (!), and has continued on to today. Her most notable role was probably as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which was one of the biggest hits in TV history. Of course, playing Rose for eight years and 204 episodes on The Golden Girls wasn’t such a bad piece of work for her, either — and it’s given her some of her most memorable one-liners and funny quotes.

She once again reached the pinnacle in her career when she latched onto the modern-day sitcom Hot In Cleveland for six seasons, too! And she infamously hosted Saturday Night Live back in 2010 after a groundswell of social media support pushed her into the role. The woman does it all, and she’s as popular as can be!

BTW, she spoke to People for this week’s issue of their print magazine, and noted that the key to her long life has been her sense of humor, and her ability to always find the good (and the funny!) in every situation.

She said (below):

“I don’t like the other side. The positive side is a lot more fun. I am blessed with good health, so turning 99 is no different than turning 98 … [But] a sense of humor [keeps me going]. Don’t take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself. Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time.”

That advice is worth its weight in gold! Seriously!

Happy Birthday, Betty! Wishing you the most happiness and fun on your special day!

And we weren’t the only ones sharing good tidings, either!

Betty White’s named trended on Twitter for much of Sunday morning, and everybody was keen to celebrate with the American icon:

Happy Birthday to a timeless beauty and amazing woman, miss #BettyWhite !! 99 years young ???????? pic.twitter.com/JaSsKxUlJU — I DISSENT I RESIST I VOTE (@EmpathStoner76) January 17, 2021

#HappyBirthdayBettyWhite ❤ Happy birthday Betty. …I have always loved you, but most of all for your heart for animals. I celebrate you today???? pic.twitter.com/LvVqLlmPc9 — Lisa Kindberg (@LisaKindberg) January 17, 2021

Wishing the incomparable Betty White a very happy 98th birthday! ???? What's your favorite Betty White role, friends? pic.twitter.com/Z4UbJqbTPD — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 17, 2021

Happy Birthday to the one and only Betty White who turns 99 today!!! And many more!! Thank you for being so many people’s “friend”. ???? ???? ❤️ #bettywhite99 pic.twitter.com/Bz0LJsci01 — Michael Ⓜ️ (@michaelschweitz) January 17, 2021

Always young in spirit! You are a blessing to us all, Betty White. Happy birthday! ???? pic.twitter.com/kouEonzISZ — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) January 17, 2021

Love, love, love it!

Such a fun, special day for a fun, special lady!

Here’s to 99, Betty!

