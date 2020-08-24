Beyoncé Finally Drops The Star-Studded Music Video For Brown Skin Girl — WATCH!

Beyoncé‘s music video for Brown Skin Girl is finally here and no, you don’t need a Disney+ subscription to enjoy it!

Weeks after fans first saw it in her visual album Black Is King, the 38-year-old entertainer has released the six-minute-long standalone vid for the song which features her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, as well as singers Saint Jhn and WizKid. Though another version of the clip premiered last year when Bey’s album The Lion King: The Gift initially dropped, this one is full of star-studded cameos that you just can’t miss!

Related: Beyoncé’s Momma Puts Anna Wintour On Blast Over Lack Of Diversity At Vogue!

There’s former Destiny’s Child starlet turned solo artist Kelly Rowland (seen above), along with supermodel Naomi Campbell and actor Lupita Nyong’o who were all name-dropped on the record. Their on-screen appearances really gave the clip the perfect touch! Speaking about the project with Good Morning America, Bey explained:

“It was so important to me in Brown Skin Girl that we represented all different shades of brown and I wanted every single character to be shot in a regal light… it was important that we’re all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other.”

Between the stunning imagery and examples of Black excellence seen throughout, we’d say and director Jenn Nkiru definitely hit the mark on this one! Enjoy it for yourself (below):

[Image via Beyoncé/YouTube]