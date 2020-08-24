Amanda Kloots Reveals She ‘Really’ Misses Sleeping Next To Late Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is truly feeling the empty space Nick Cordero left behind, nearly two months after the passing of her husband due to coronavirus complications.

The fitness instructor posted a sweet image (inset, above) taken by the Broadway star while she was asleep behind him. Elvis‘ momma shared to Instagram on Sunday:

“I found this on Nicks phone. I don’t remember him taking this picture but know exactly where we are here. I really miss sleeping next to him, cuddling into his shoulder and having someone to hold. ❤️”

Understandably, Kloots is still processing the loss of Cordero, but has been doing her best to stay busy with her move into a new home which they had purchased together prior to him falling ill with COVID-19 in the spring. In one particularly heartbreaking note ahead of the transition, the former Rockette opened up about her ongoing grieving process:

“Every day, as I process this loss more and more, I realize new things that are hitting me on a daily basis. Today it was that I lost our family. I lost my husband. Elvis lost his father, but today I realized we lost our family. We didn’t really even get to be a family. We won’t have those memories that I dreamed of since Elvis was born. This hit me hard. It stung like a horrible bug bite actually. The pain of everything has recently begun to stop me in my tracks. I’ll be doing something and I freeze, unable to think or move. My gut aches, it actually aches deeper than I ever knew it could.”

“I am saying this tonight in hopes that if anyone else can relate, know that I’m here with you. If anyone else feels this pain, you are not alone. Grieving is a journey we all do differently. Talking about it when I have the strength is helping me. I don’t always have the strength, sometimes I can’t talk at all. There are no answers. There is no right or wrong. I can only allow myself the time and the process and be honest with that.”

While there have been some happy moments over the past few months, like sweet Elvis taking his first steps and saying his first words, we can’t imagine how incredibly difficult everything must still be for Amanda and her family.

