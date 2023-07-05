Beyoncé & Taylor Swift Problems! Home » Beyonce » Beyoncé & Taylor Swift Problems! Unfulfilled promises!!! *cries in gay* Related Posts Beyoncé Cancels Concert Over 'Production Logistics' -- Or Is It Really Poor Ticket Sales?!? Jay-Z’s Mom Says 'I Do' To Partner Roxanne Wiltshire In Star-Studded Wedding! Pharrell Williams Gets Support From Pregnant Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & MORE For Louis Vuitton Fashion Show! Imagine Pissing Off Beyoncé??? Yikes CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 05, 2023 16:37pm PDT Share This Categories Beyonce Music Minute Taylor Swift Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article