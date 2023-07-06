Colleen Ballinger Called Out After Video Resurfaces Of Her Mocking Gangnam Style!

One of the biggest questions on everyone’s minds right now: How did Colleen Ballinger get away with so much for so long, especially given all of the accusations that have come out and videos of her skits that have resurfaced?!

So remember the song called Gangnam Style by PSY that became a massive hit in 2012? Well, Colleen, dressed as her character Miranda Sings, made a music video on YouTube for the song in 2013 – and it is just roughly two minutes of blatant racism. No joke. It’s really, really bad.

Related: Trisha Paytas Slams Colleen Over Grooming Claims, Nude Sharing, & More!

And now, the music video of has resurfaced in light of her grooming scandal, and people on social media called her out for her problematic video of her mocking the song. You can see it for yourself below:

Wow…

No words. The fact that not only did Colleen think it was OK to make this blatantly racist video, but she still has it up ten years later… Our jaws are on the floor.

As we mentioned before, this is just the latest racism allegation and offensive video to resurface amid her scandal. She has been at the center of controversy, as former fans have accused her of grooming, encouraging bullying, and discussing sexual topics with minors. Colleen also has been accused of being racist on the set of her Netflix show Haters Back Off. There’s also a video circulating of her performing in what appears to be blackface. After everything that’s come out, there’s definitely no performing another ukulele number to get her out of this mess.



Reactions to the latest in the controversy, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Miranda Sings/YouTube, Colleen Vlogs/YouTube]