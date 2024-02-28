Bianca Censori's Father Aims To Confront Kanye West For Turning Daughter Into 'Tacky Naked Trophy'

Bianca Censori’s father wants to have a chat with Kanye West!

The Yeezy architectural designer made headlines after she stepped out for Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday with NO underwear on — just a sheer pair of stockings that revealed all! It was truly one of the most revealing NSFW outfits she’s worn, making her friends and family that much more concerned for her well-being. And at the top of that list is her dad, Leo Censori, who is eager to sit down with the rapper and give him a piece of his mind!

Insiders told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that the 29-year-old’s family is “hurting” after having to watch her be paraded around like a “trophy pony.” A source explained:

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony.”

Insisting that the fashion designer would never treat his own children like this, the source furthered:

“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands. He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.”

As we’ve been following, it’s not just the clothing that has Bianca’s loved ones concerned. Ye’s also been accused of isolating her from her family in Australia amid the controversy — something Leo is equally upset about:

“If this isn’t bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori’s daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family. […] Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.”

“No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control.”

It also might be illegal! Paris has strict laws about indecency stating that “deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs [€15,000],” the outlet noted. And this isn’t the couple’s first time crossing the line, anyways.

Either way, it’s a BOLD fashion statement. And we can understand why her father is so unnerved by it! Her friends, on the other hand, are sadly getting all too used to this (lack of) wardrobe, as an insider noted:

“Bianca’s friends are sadly not even phased by what she is wearing in public anymore. This doesn’t concern them anymore as much as the dead look in her eyes when she is out with Kanye.”

Dang, that’s heartbreaking. It must be so hard feeling like they can’t do anything to help.

As for Leo’s chat with Ye, we have a hard time believing the Praise God artist would even listen to anything anyone has to say at this point. He certainly hasn’t been taking advice on other controversial aspects of his life lately. Sigh. It would be worth a shot, though, if Leo can even get in the same room or on the phone with him!

By the way, Bianca’s father is a convict who did time for possessing a prohibited import (heroin) in 1982, according to Daily Mail. He was sentenced to five years behind bars and was also convicted of possession of a pistol and fully jacketed ammunition. He’s the brother of Eris Censori, a gangland killer known as “Melbourne’s Al Capone.” So, not the kind of dude to mess with! But so far, his reputation doesn’t seem to be scaring off Kanye.

We just hope Bianca is okay and doing all this willingly… Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

