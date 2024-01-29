Kanye West Has Banned Bianca Censori From Using Social Media For Her Own 'Protection'?!

Kanye West won’t let his wife Bianca Censori use social media, and it’s supposedly for her own “protection,” according to concerned insiders. WTF?!

A bombshell new report published late on Sunday claimed that the Jesus Walks rapper has kept a very tight leash on the Australian woman’s social media use of late. That is supposedly purposeful and also highly concerning, according to insiders who spoke to DailyMail.com about it. Because Ye is allegedly doing so to manipulate and control! Ugh!!

Per a source, the social media ban is in place for Censori’s aforementioned “protection.” However, that source and others believe it is only there as a way of ensuring Kanye can see to it that Bianca is “isolating” herself from outside influences who may go against what he says, thinks, and believes. One insider noted:

“Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye.”

And that source continued:

“He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say. He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control.”

Yikes…

Another source made note of how Ye is consistently posting extremely explicit photos of Bianca on his own social media accounts — and the disturbing irony in that trend while banning her from going online. They explained:

“He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated.”

And friends of the 29-year-old Yeezy brand staffer are again growing increasingly concerned that the once “strong” Bianca has “seemingly vanished once again” while under the influence of Ye. An insider explained how it seems as though Censori is “trapped” with Ye as it stands now. They believe the rapper exerts a considerable amount of influence over what she can wear, how she can spend her time, and more:

“She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice. She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped.”

That’s really rough — if totally true. But these insiders seriously sound scared and unsettled by all these developments. And the thought of being cut off and isolated via a social media ban is just… ugh. Really?!?!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments (below).

[Image via ABC News/YouTube/Bianca Censori/Instagram]