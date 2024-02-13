Kanye West & Bianca Censori Had A HUGE Fight Over His Antisemitic Lyrics!

Bianca Censori does NOT approve of Kanye West’s offensive lyrics — but he doesn’t seem to give a damn!

Word is the Yeezy founder and his bride had a major blowout over the hate speech he continues to spew in his music! On Thursday night, the disgraced rapper held a listening party for his upcoming album Vultures at the United Center in Chicago, and against Bianca’s pleas, he went ahead and rapped the following antisemitic lyrics:

“And I’m still crazy, bipolar, antisemite / And I’m still the king”

Except he’s not the king. After he spouted the offensive words, the livestream video that was broadcasting his performance was cut off. That reportedly left him FUMING, and then led to a big argument between the married pair the following day! A source close to Bianca told the DailyMail.com on Tuesday:

“Their argument Friday was because Kanye lost it when they cut off his song at the listening event the night before, due to his unacceptable lyrics. Bianca was trying to say that he should not include another anti-Jewish lyric — especially after the backlash he got in Dubai when the album’s first antisemitic lyric surfaced.”

Yeah, how could he have forgotten about that?? And sadly, the insider dished that Ye has apparently been taking it all out on Bianca:

“Kanye has been taking out all of his frustrations over this on Bianca because he, literally, has no one else that wants to listen to his crap.”

Oof. That poor woman! We don’t know how she does it! The source continued:

“He is using her for free promotion, putting her on the cover of his album, using her as a model for the clothing and she is allowing him to have this control. She has literally become a prop, like a remote-control doll, that he can get to do anything he wants.”

Seriously, that is so sad.

All this is to be said after the report that Bianca allegedly wanted no part of an afterparty at the Harbor NYC Rooftop nightclub the next day after their blowout — which further left Ye in a “nasty mood.” A second insider dished to the outlet:

“Kanye really screwed over the people who threw him the after-party and he did not seem to care. He showed up several hours late and he did not have Bianca with him. He was in a nasty mood, and was wearing a mask the whole time. Kanye stayed for ten minutes and then left without thanking anyone who helped to organize the event. The place was packed with fans that where there to see him and they were playing his new album. Organizers put so much into this to make it a phenomenal after-party for Kanye and his crew, only for him to completely s**t on them.”

Jeez. Anytime Bianca stands her ground it seems like he throws a tantrum…!

