Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Had Her Entire Kitty Out For Paris Fashion Week!!!

Bianca Censori is bearing all. Like, really — now we’ve seen EVERYTHING.

On Tuesday, she and her disgraced rapper husband Kanye West took to the streets of France for Paris Fashion Week, and let’s just say she made nothing short of a fashion statement. While Ye was wrapped up in his usual dark-colored, full coverage ensemble, the 29-year-old sported slicked back hair, a cropped fur coat, and sheer tights — with NO UNDERWEAR underneath them! None at all!!

Related: Internet Ponders If Princess Catherine Is Really OK Since Last Sighting MONTHS Ago!

We’re not kidding. You can literally see her entire downstairs, both front and back. The two apparently dined at Ferdi after spending the day shopping around in designer stores. But while shopping, they clearly skipped the underwear sections! LOLz!

Be warned, as it is NSFW, but you can see the full look for yourself HERE.

This, of course, isn’t the first time we’ve seen Bianca in a scandalous outfit, but it’s usually her upper half that gets put on display… Which sort of still was in this situation, too, as she didn’t seem to be wearing a shirt or bra on underneath the fur coat.

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via REVOLT/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]