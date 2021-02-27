Couplin' Up! Skeet Ulrich Leaves Lucy Hale A Flirty IG Comment Following Up Last Week's PDA!

Alright, Riverdale fans, we’re back with a Skeet Ulrich and Lucy Hale romance update!

But, first and in case you missed it, the two actors were spotted kissing and hugging in public on February 22. Page Six originally published the photos, and we dished about it here with so much excitement!!

We’re still LIVING for this actual live-action pairing of Katy Keene and FP Jones that we never even knew we needed. For anyone who doesn’t watch Riverdale or Kate Keene, they’re both shows based off the original Archie comics. So it’s like watching two characters from the same world getting together IRL. We’re SO stoked!

Though nothing has been officially announced yet about the pair being a couple, the flirty comment the Scream star left on Hale’s IG feed is just another sign pointing to the obvious!

Okay, so, ready for it? Lucy Hale posted a pic of herself dressed in a dark grey top and a matching plaid skirt bottom, and she modeled in the outfit against an almost ominous sky. Needless to say, the attire really popped, and we of course weren’t the only ones noticing.

Skeet commented on the pic with the words:

“My goodness!!”

To which one commenter wrote:

“this is sooooo amazing, im so happy for you two ❤️❤️❤️”

And another said:

“@skeetulrich get married already”

We are LOLing over here.

But really though, our favorite comment had to be this one:

“@skeetulrich SHIP!!!”

Because, uh, yeah, we are TOTALLY shipping these two!

Ch-ch-check out the IG post below:

The new season of Riverdale — ugh it’s intense this year — just started up again in January, and we’re of course missing our favorite Papa Jones. It was announced back in 2020 that Skeet wouldn’t be in season 5, but we also heard that about Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge), and she’s already made a cameo. Could it be that Ulrich’s opting to spend some quality time away from the acting world, relaxing with his new fling? Time will tell….

For now, you can still check out the latest episodes of Riverdale on the CW — and Katy Keene on HBO Max (which just started airing in February 2021).

We’ll just have to see how their offscreen romance unfolds.

But what do y’all think? Are you shippin’ this couple like everybody else seems to be, Perezcious readers?! Are U as excited as we are?? Ha!! Sound off about it down in the comments below!

