Billie Eilish Confirms New Romance With Older Rocker In PDA-Filled Outing!

It looks like the rumors are true — Billie Elish does have a new man in her life!

Shortly after sparking speculation on social media over the weekend, she and The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford seemed to confirm their relationship by making out in public! The fearless PDA was outside of the restaurant Lal Mirch in the Studio City neighborhood of El Lay on Tuesday. In a picture obtained by People on Wednesday, the 20-year-old singer sported a gray sweater for their date night, while the 31-year-old Sweater Weather artist donned a black-and-white striped long-sleeve shirt. Totally casual vibes. You can ch-ch-check out the pictures HERE.

Their PDA snapshots come after they were first spotted walking together hand in hand out of a haunted maze while at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Days later, the couple was seen dining together at Crossroads Kitchen, where they could be seen getting cozy together again. Seems like they aren’t hiding!

As you may know, Billie previously was linked to rapper Q. She kept that relationship private for a long time, finally opening up about it in her 2021 documentary The World’s a Little Blurry, saying how she did not feel “happy” with him at the time:

“I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

The Bury a Friend artist later began dating actor Matthew Tyler Vorce from late 2021 through last May. Meanwhile, Jesse has previously been linked to singer-songwriter Anabel Englund and model Devon Lee Carlson.

Although neither has commented on the status of their relationship, it’s safe to say they’re very much an item at this time. Reactions to the relationship, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

