Emily Ratajkowski Sets The Record Straight On Her Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors!

For anyone who’s been shipping Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt together, this might be some disappointing news for you!

Shortly after news broke of the 31-year-old model splitting with cheating hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard, speculation over whether she was moving on with the 58-year-old actor started swirling around. Although Page Six previously reported the two have been “seen a couple times together,” sources noted they were not officially an item – but teased everyone to “stay tuned.” Well, it looks like you won’t have to wait any longer to see what is (or isn’t) going on between Emily and Brad!

In a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday, the My Body author opened up about her love life. While Emily did not speak on the whispers that she’s currently involved with Brad, she did shut down the rumors that she’s in a relationship at all! Emrata maintained in the interview that she is loving being “single” at the moment:

“One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go. I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

Considering Emily recently ended her marriage with Sebastian, there is definitely nothing wrong with enjoying being single and having some fun! And why hint to the world you’re bisexual at the same time you’re just jumping right into another relationship?? We’d think if you’re one of the most eligible women on the planet, you’d want to milk that…

Oh yeah, in case you didn’t hear, earlier this week the We Are Your Friends actress took to her TikTok and participated in a silly trend about everyone who is bisexual owning a green velvet couch. In the vid, she pairs herself with an earlier vid of Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell responding to the quote, “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” by hopping onto her own green couch. Emily then pans her own camera over to show her own green sectional! Ha!

Seems like Emrata is sending two messages this week! She’s single, and she’s bi! Good luck, everyone!

