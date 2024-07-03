So This Is Why Billy Ray Cyrus Now Finds Firerose Divorce Saga ‘Annoying’!

Billy Ray Cyrus has mixed feelings about his divorce.

As we’ve been following, the Hannah Montana alum filed for divorce from Firerose in May. That then led to a whole bunch of revelations and legal back-and-forth between the estranged pair. From finding out the 36-year-old singer apparently blocked at least one of his daughters from contacting him, to domestic abuse claims being thrown at each other, it’s been a messy ride. And it sounds like Billy is OVER IT!

On Tuesday, an insider told People that he’s “trying to put all the drama in the past.” Uhhh, yeah, we bet! Especially since a source previously told the outlet that she’s not the person Billy “thought” he married. But luckily, he has a “good support system” to help him get through it all. The insider explained:

“He’s happy in Nashville and doing well. He’s with close friends and he has great contact with [his daughter] Noah.”

That’s good to hear! Noah has always seemed to support her dad.

As for the breakup situation in its current form, the insider noted that the Achy Breaky Heart singer finds the divorce “annoying,” but he’s ultimately “happy to be out of the marriage” since he feels like their whole relationship “was all a scam.”

Yikes!

Maybe because she’s speaking out so strongly against him?? Or maybe because of the money aspect to it, since she reportedly racked up nearly $100k in credit card bills AFTER Billy filed for the split! The insider added:

“He feels lucky that he figured it all out.”

Well, it seems like he’s still got a thing or two to figure out, but he’s well on his way…

Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose/Instagram]