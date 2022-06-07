Is Blac Chyna Trying To Back Out Of A Deal She & Rob Kardashian Allegedly Agreed On In Revenge Porn Lawsuit?!

Blac Chyna is reportedly “trying to pull the plug” on an alleged settlement deal she made with ex Rob Kardashian in their ongoing legal battle over revenge porn.

Of course, the former couple fought it out in court recently — or, more accurately, Chyna fought it out with Rob’s famous sisters — and now they are back for round two with said RP situation.

In a new report published by TMZ on Monday evening, Dream Kardashian‘s momma is apparently trying to walk back a settlement deal she just made with Rob prior to the ex-couple’s forthcoming trial. Rob is evidently upset by the reversal, though, and the outlet reports he “now wants a judge to make her stick to the deal.” Whoa!

The Arthur George founder’s legal team filed new court docs on Monday claiming Chyna agreed to drop her revenge porn lawsuit if Rob could help get her dropped from another lawsuit in return! That lawsuit was apparently the one filed by another one of Chyna’s exes, Pilot Jones, who sued both her and Rob for allegedly outing him as gay, which “exposed him to public threats.”

Per the TMZ report, Rob’s legal docs allege that if he were able to get the two of them out of the Jones lawsuit “without it costing her a cent,” Chyna would drop the revenge porn case in return. Rob’s legal team claims in the filing that they accepted Chyna’s terms on that deal last month — but the news outlet alleges “now Chyna’s trying to get cute” by allegedly still threatening to move for next week’s trial in the revenge porn case.

Thus, Rob’s new court filing was made to ask a judge to enforce the apparent settlement with Chyna. As the news org notes, that would seem to make at least some sense from a practical perspective, considering Rob’s family just went through a high-profile legal battle with his 34-year-old ex and might want to keep out of court for another one so soon after. If that trial does end up happening, as of right now, it’s scheduled to start next week. Truly no rest for the weary…

As for Chyna’s side of the story, her attorney Lynne Ciani released a strong public response to TMZ later in the afternoon on Monday. Slamming Rob for supposedly revealing high-level settlement discussions, Ciani stated:

“Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions. Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media.”

And she continued from there, for some reason also bringing more attention to Chyna’s previous trial loss to the KarJenner fam:

“Regarding the earlier trial in April 2022, a Los Angeles jury soundly rejected Rob’s testimony that Chyna had physically abused him. The jury found that Chyna, in fact, had not physically abused Rob.”

That trial is over and done with, that ship has sailed, and it might be time to let that one go. Just saying!

As for the supposed revenge porn suit settlement, it’ll be interesting to see what a judge determines — and whether this new trial will truly start next week as expected.

So much drama!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

