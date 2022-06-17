Rob Kardashian's Revenge Porn Lawsuit Settlement Scrapped By Judge -- Blac Chyna's Case Will Go To Trial!

Barring a truly last-minute change at this point, it appears Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are headed to court to face off in their contentious revenge porn case.

As we’ve been reporting, the 35-year-old KarJenner family scion has been trying to settle out of court to avoid Chyna’s lawsuit against him after the reality TV star published nude photos of her without her permission back in 2017. Most recently, Kris Jenner‘s only son was hard at work trying to put together a deal that would see him and his baby momma avoid court altogether.

Earlier this week, that deal appeared to fall through pretty spectacularly after Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani blasted the legal maneuvering in new court docs and asked a judge to allow the case go to trial. And according to new reporting by TMZ on Thursday night, it appears as though Chyna’s legal team will get what they want!

Related: The Real Reason Why Rob Wasn’t At Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian Wedding…

The outlet is reporting how a judge presiding over the case has “just denied” Rob’s attempt to try to force Chyna into accepting a settlement in the revenge porn case. As we’ve previously noted, the settlement was reportedly centered on a supposed agreement in which his former fiancée would drop her case against Rob in exchange for her ex’s help in getting her out of a separate legal issue.

But the judge apparently didn’t vibe with the particulars of that potential agreement, and he denied the deal altogether! Now, this would make it seem that the case — which had been set to go to trial next week — will move forward full-steam ahead. We suppose an eleventh hour settlement could still be reached, of course, but this is big news. It looks like Dream Kardashian‘s parents are headed to court, y’all.

This new skirmish follows right after a shocking courtroom battle back in early May, where Rob’s family were victorious in the civil suit brought against them by Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White. During that trial, Rob testified that “there were 100 different times” when Chyna was “disrespectful” to his family, including an alleged instance in which she supposedly threatened Kylie Jenner.

In addition, as we’ve previously reported, Rob claimed Chyna struck him on at least five different occasions during the course of their relationship, and added:

“I had a gun held to my head several times by this woman. That’s not love.”

The jury felt the KarJenner fam to be more credible in that case, though Chyna has vowed to appeal.

Between that coming court move and this revenge porn trial that appears to be imminent, it’s clear the legal drama is far from over between the two former stars of Rob & Chyna.

We just hope for Dream’s sake that things can remain reasonably civil within the legal realm. Yeesh.

[Image via E! News/YouTube]