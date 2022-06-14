Blac Chyna Blasts Rob Kardashian Over Attempt To Stop Revenge Porn Trial!

Blac Chyna is NOT cool with Rob Kardashian‘s attempt to settle their long-standing legal matters!

Last week we reported that Rob’s legal team argued Chyna was supposedly trying to back out of a settlement agreement the parties had to not pursue their legal battle any further. At issue in that instance, Perezcious readers will recall, was an alleged agreement Chyna supposedly OK’d to drop the revenge porn suit in exchange for Rob’s help in getting her out of a separate legal matter.

Related: The Reason Why Rob Wasn’t At Sis Kourtney’s Italian Wedding To Travis Barker…

But now, Chyna’s attorneys have filed new court docs regarding the supposed settlement possibility, and it sounds like there is NO end in sight for Dream Kardashian‘s parents! Here we go… again…

According to The Sun, Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani filed new legal papers with an El Lay court late last week slamming Rob’s legal maneuvering towards a supposed settlement and calling his attempt to end things “frivolous.”

OUCH!!

In the new opposition papers, Chyna — whose real name is Angela Renée White — and her lawyer blast Rob for trying to wiggle off the proverbial hook ahead of what will surely be a very tense trial:

“Defendant Rob Kardashian desperately seeks to avoid the consequences of the upcoming jury trial for Plaintiff Angela White’s Revenge Porn claim against him.”

At issue, Ciani claims, is an apparent attempt by Rob’s legal team to “enforce two draft settlement agreements,” neither of which were supposedly ever signed by Chyna.

According to the new court docs, Rob’s legal team came to Chyna in mid-May — not long after the KarJenner fam proved victorious in the other legal battle against the mom of two — and offered settlement options. Ciani apparently countered with two possible scenarios.

In one, the docs allege, Ciani proposed Rob settle the other case, known as Jones v. Kardashian et al., without Chyna having to pay anything. Or, they gave Rob another apparent option to settle the revenge porn case “in exchange for a payment,” per the outlet.

The docs stated (below):

“In response, Defendant sent two draft settlement agreements in connection with the first potential settlement scenario: one draft agreement for this case and a second draft agreement for the Jones v. Kardashian et al. case.”

On May 27, the docs claim, both sides participated in “another telephone discussion” regarding the second settlement possibility.

Chyna’s attorney called out Rob about that in the new filing, stating plainly:

“Four full days after Defendant now absurdly contends a binding settlement agreement was entered into between the parties on May 23, 2022. … Plaintiff Angela White respectfully requests that Defendant’s motion to enforce the purported settlement agreement be denied in its entirety.”

And with that, Ciani (and her client, Blac Chyna) now want just one thing: to be allowed to move forward to their June 20 trial date in the revenge porn case! No more f**king around, apparently!!

A judge has yet to rule on these new docs, the outlet notes, but a hearing has apparently been set for Thursday on the matter.

Related: Chyna Owes The KarJenner Fam A LOT Of Money Following Her Last Lawsuit Loss!

The revenge porn trial was initially supposed to begin on May 5 — literally right after the end of Chyna’s prior civil trial (and eventual courtroom loss) against Kris Jenner‘s famous fam. So, it’ll be interesting to see if things actually move towards trial this time around, or if there will be another delay. Or perhaps a settlement?!?!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Judy Eddy/Nicky Nelson/WENN]