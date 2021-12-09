Blac Chyna Under Investigation For Holding A Woman Hostage At 'Drug-Fueled' Party?!

More drama for Blac Chyna – and this seems pretty serious.

The model most frequently makes headlines for her ongoing feud with the Kardashian family (and legal battles with her baby daddy Rob Kardashian). But she’s always been a colorful character, to say the least, so she tends to keep us all on our toes. In this case, with pretty alarming results.

UK tabloid The Sun reported that the 33-year-old is being investigated after an allegedly “drug-fueled” party of hers escalated into a “hostage” situation. After hosting her All Black event in Sacramento, Chyna held an after-party at her hotel suite. Ron Knighton, who attended the bash with a female friend, told the outlet:

“Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good.”

However, the evening took a turn for Knighton and his friend:

“Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to ‘shut the f**k up’ or she’d beat both our asses. The vibe immediately changed so at that point we thought it was best to leave — but when I went to walk out she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room.”

He reportedly waited in the hallway for about 20 minutes before “others who appeared to be with Chyna’s entourage” came up to the suite and knocked on her door. Knighton began filming the encounter (watch the video HERE); when Chyna finally opened the door, his friend ran out of the room sobbing.

The reality star can be heard demanding the pair stand in the hallway, to which Knighton responded:

“We’re not standing nowhere. We’re leaving! You crazy?”

As they walked to the elevator, he told his distraught friend:

“It’s not your fault. She’s high on cocaine and crazy.”

The crying woman stated in the video that she didn’t “want anything to do with [Chyna]” and that the mother of two is “so f**king mean.” Knighton tried to reassure her that she had nothing to apologize for, saying:

“You’re not going to disrespect me and kept my friend in the room… Ain’t no way that’s right.”

Speaking with The Sun, he added:

“It was really strange because the evening actually started really well. … [Chyna] wouldn’t let her leave even though my friend was crying and shouting – she was being a total bully. I don’t know what she was trying to achieve but it was just embarrassing and a very disturbing end to the night.”

Following the altercation, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department told the outlet:

“A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved. No injuries were reported. The department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation remains active.”

What a strange and upsetting encounter! We’re glad the friends seem to have gotten home safely after that. We’re not sure what to make of Chyna’s bizarre (and allegedly drug-induced) actions, though – we hope she doesn’t try to pull any stunts like this again.

