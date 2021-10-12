Blac Chyna Yells At Fans To 'Get F**king Vaccinated' In Viral Airport Rant -- WATCH!

PSA: Don’t approach Blac Chyna if you’re unvaccinated or you could set her off!!

On Sunday, Rob Kardashian‘s ex-fiancée was caught having a very public meltdown over supposed anti-vaxxer fans. According to TMZ, Chyna was at the Miami International Airport when a lady holding a baby approached for a picture. Having someone invade her personal space ticked the 33-year-old off and she reportedly started ranting about the woman’s vaccination status, yelling:

“Go get f**king vaccinated!!! Stop being stupid, hoe!”

She also went on to brag about her Washington D.C. roots. Just a little off-topic, but we guess that’s what happens in the heat of the moment!

Airport security wasn’t called to the scene, so we assume the celeb calmed down before things got too aggressive. Unfortunately, judging by the crowds’ reaction, we doubt her passionate plea will be met with much seriousness. Regardless, ch-ch-check out the outburst (below)!!

FYI, while she wasn’t wearing a mask in the clip, Chyna’s been vocal about following safety guidelines since lockdown. She even went on Instagram Live while getting her shot to encourage others to do the same. So, it’s easy to see why she was so pissed to be around unvaccinated passengers. But is screaming really the best way to get her point across?! Probably not…

[Image via WENN/Avalon]