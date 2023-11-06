Black Panther Stuntman & Three Of His Children Killed In Horrific Georgia Highway Crash

A renowned stuntman and three of his young children are dead after a fatal Georgia car crash.

Heartbreak is being felt around Hollywood following the news Black Panther stuntman Taraja Ramsess and three of his five children tragically passed away in a devastating highway crash. On October 31, the family was driving along I-20 when they collided with a tractor-trailer just before midnight, according to WSB-TV. The vehicle was broken down in the left lane of the Wesley Chapel Road exit in DeKalb County, unable to clear the road. It seems like Ramsess just didn’t see it on the dark road until it was too late?

All five of Taraja’s kids were in the car. The news station reported that the stuntman, 41, as well as his 13-year-old daughter Sundari, and 1-month old daughter Fujibo all died at the scene, while his other three children were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Taraja’s unnamed 15-year-old daughter and 3-year-old daughter Shazia survived the crash. However, the DeKalb County Police Department told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday the 10-year-old son Kisasi eventually died from his injuries.

What a complete tragedy. There’s truly no other words to describe it…

Akili Ramsess, Taraja’s mom, posted a heartbreaking tribute to her son and grandchildren on Thursday, writing:

“All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He [had] a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be. Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance.”

She continued:

“Oh God! I can’t believe they’re gone! We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren’s recovery. Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers.”

Absolutely devastating.

Absolutely devastating.

Taraja had worked on several Marvel projects, and most recently appeared in Creed III and Emancipation. In a GoFundMe which you can visit HERE, a friend of Akili’s, wrote:

“We are not sure what her immediate needs are, but we know there will be many. Anyone who knows Akili knows that her greatest joys are her three boys and 10 grandchildren. Her love and devotion to her family knows no limits.”

Our hearts are broken for the Ramsess family. We hope to see the surviving children make a full recovery.

Rest in peace.

[Images via Taraja Ramsess/Instagram & Disney/YouTube]