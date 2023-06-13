BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim Addresses Fans After Ending Show Early Due To ‘Deteriorating Condition’

Jennie Kim is addressing fans after having to mysteriously end her concert show early.

On Sunday night, the 27-year-old was performing in Melbourne, Australia with her K-pop group BLACKPINK, when her health suddenly began to fail. In footage captured from the night, the Pink Venom artist can be seen struggling to breathe before leaving the stage altogether, ending the night much earlier than scheduled.

get well soon jennie baby ???????? pic.twitter.com/SlHocQEfQt — kylie (@blinkvirus) June 11, 2023

Whoa. What happened?? Apparently it’s part of a “deteriorating condition.” Worrying…

Related: Twitter LOVES Jennie In Controversial HBO Show The Idol!

That evening, the K-pop group’s management company YG issued a statement addressing the concerning move:

“We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for BLACKPINK and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation. JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability. JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible. We will do its utmost to support Jennie’s speedy recovery. We would like to ask for your understanding once again.”

How scary! Her team really didn’t offer much as far as specifics, other than that ominous “deteriorating condition” qualifier. Scary stuff!

It didn’t take long for fans to begin pouring out their support for the How You Like That singer on Twitter, writing things like:

“we’re here for you, get well soon jennie” “Sending all my love and positive vibes to Jennie! Get well soon, beautiful” “GET WELL SOON JENNIE #JENNIEYOUARELOVED” “god bless you and fast recovery be strong and healthy..”

Related: Selling Sunset‘s Amanza Smith Hospitalized For ‘Excruciating’ Back Pain Amid Blood Infection

We love seeing fans rally around performers during trying times! And it seems like Jennie really appreciates all the support, too, as she took to Instagram early Tuesday morning to address the whole situation. She wrote on her Story:

“Dear Melbourne Blinks, I’m so sorry i wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday. I’m doing my best to recover atm. Your understanding and support means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys”

We’re not sure what exactly is going on with Jennie’s health, but we just hope she gets better soon!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Jennie Kim/Instagram & BLACKPINK/YouTube]