The haters will attempt to discredit Jack Antonoff. But the music speaks for itself!

From what he works on with others to his own projects – it’s all great!

Taylor Swift‘s longtime collaborator is back with Bleachers and Stop Making This Hurt!

For all you old folks like us, this will feel like home. A big ’80s pop anthem!

Synth heaven!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Bleachers!