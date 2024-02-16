Blogger Laura Meritt Walker Reveals Her 3-Year-Old Son Was Killed In An Accident

Poor Laura Meritt Walker. She’s going through what no parent should right now…

The fashion blogger and husband David Walker took to Instagram on Sunday to share the tragic news. In a carousel of photos featuring with their 3-year-old son Callahan, they wrote:

“We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week.”

The second photo in her post is a black and white shot of the little boy’s arm appearing to be in a hospital bed. So, so heartbreaking. The parents don’t specify what kind of accident it was, but a source in the Frisco Police Department in Texas, where the family lives, confirmed to People they were called to a drowning involving a child at that time.

Continuing, the grieving couple said of their son:

“He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family. Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure. As parents, we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy. We take comfort knowing he is being held in the arms of Jesus.”

Laura is known for her fashion reviews and recommendations through the blog merrittandstyle, along with her sister Cristie Taylor. Cristie has children as well, including a 3-year-old daughter of her own, little Callahan’s cousin Meritt.

Wrapping up the post, Laura and David asked for “prayers” for their entire devastated family:

“We would be honored to have your prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time.”

See the full post (below):

Since the post, the MerittandStyle page has been silent. David has continued to post photos of Callahan on his IG Stories.

Absolutely gut-wrenching. We can’t imagine what this poor family is going through. May Callahan rest in peace…

