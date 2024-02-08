Influencer Veruca Salt Heartbreakingly Reveals Newborn Baby 'Died In His Sleep'

An Australian influencer is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. And after sharing his whole life with fans, it’s a huge heartbreak for thousands…

On Tuesday, social media star Veruca Salt, whose real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley, took to Instagram to share the tragic news that her baby son Cash had tragically passed away. She wrote on her Story:

“it is with a heavy heart that i’m writing this. my baby died in his sleep on monday morning. i don’t know what happened, he is having an autopsy this week but it is unlikely that i’ll ever have an answer. i’m just saying this because people are still commenting on my tiktok’s saying how happy i look with him and ‘just wait for the toddler stage’ and stuff and i rlly can’t take it anymore. i’m really sorry”

How completely devastating…

The 25-year-old also shared the news on TikTok, where one user criticized her for making a video about it. She responded by slamming the commenter who has “no idea” what it’s like to be in her position. Watch (below):

@verucasalt444 i knew he was dead but there was a part of me that really thought they were gonna wake him up ♬ original sound – ❦

Veruca, who used to make OnlyFans content, would frequently post videos with the newborn, which speak volumes to how much she loved him.

@verucasalt444 his pain crying is so heartbreaking ???? remind me to secure the baby panadol next time ???? ♬ original sound – veruca ????

So devastating.

According to News.com.au, Queensland police were called to Veruca’s residence at 6:13 on Monday morning, where initial investigations determined the child’s death was not suspicious. Gold Coast Police superintendent Craig Hanlon said:

“It’s still under investigation and we’re awaiting autopsy results. It’s obviously a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the mother and the family.”

Our hearts are shattered for Veruca. We’re sending lots of love her way. Rest in peace, Cash.

[Images via Veruca Salt/TikTok]